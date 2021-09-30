Madhya Pradesh: Railway panel plans to make stations child-friendly

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The railway Child Protection Committee has decided to make the railway stations child-friendly to stop child trafficking and help the missing children’s parents, official sources said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at meeting of the committee at the Shivpuri railway station on Thursday.

Station manager, officials of GRP, RPF, child protection officer and officials of child line and the members of special juvenile police unit were present at the meeting.

The committee plans to take care of those children who have run away from home, begging on trains and those who are being trafficked to other places.

Various other issues related to child protection were also discussed at the meeting.

The committee also decided to train those who are working at the station, officials of RPF, GRPF, TC, coolies and sanitary workers would be imparted training to identify children and help them.

Child protection officer Raghvendra Sharma and city coordinator of the Childline Shalini Diwakar said that the incidents of child trafficking and those of kidnapping were increasing.

Therefore, it has become necessary to stop such incidents, they said, adding that, begging by children, child labour and other illegal and immoral activities should be stopped.

Besides, it is necessary to keep an eye on the children who travel by train, they further said.

