Madhya Pradesh PSC making mockery of jobless youths: Congress

Bhopal: MPPSC is making mockery of the unemployed youths, said Congress while taking up the issue of the commission charging Rs 25000 as late fee from candidates appearing for their main examination.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has given another chance to the candidates who have failed to submit their examination forms after the last day of the form submission expired on February 16. However, for the same, the Commission is charging Rs 25,000 as a late fee. The move of the PSC of levying hefty late fee has not gone down well with the Congress. Flaying the PSC, the Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said that the commission by increasing the late fee as high as Rs 25,000 was making fun of unemployed youths.

“How can an unemployed youth deposit Rs 25,000 for submitting an application form,” asked the Congress leader. The late fee amount is 30 times to the fees charged and it is nothing but mockery of the poor student and ‘discrimination’ between the poor and the rich, said Gupta.

The form costs Rs 800 for all the applicants except OBC, SC/ST and specially abled candidates.

The main exams of the MPPSC are scheduled in March and the last date of filing the form was February 9. The candidates were given the opportunity to submit the examination form with Rs 3000 as late fees by February 16. But again, for those who even failed to submit their forms on the said date, the Commission has given another chance by allowing them to submit their forms by March 13. However, these latecomer candidates willing to appear in the mains will now have to shell Rs 25,000 as late fee.