Madhya Pradesh: Not enough space to write answers in copies, MPPSC to make ‘room’

Indore: The change effected by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in the format of answer books of state service examination (SSE) has invited opposition from candidates who are complaining about less space being provided to write answer in the books.

The commission has signalled at making changes in the newly released format thus addressing the issue raised by candidates.

MPPSC has lately changed format of the answer sheets for the main examination of state service examination.

In previous years exams, MPPSC used to give question paper and answer book separately. This year, the question paper and answer sheet has been made clubbed into one.

The sheet questions will be printed and below them empty space will be available for writing answers. After every question there will be empty space to write answer.