Madhya Pradesh: Not enough space to write answers in copies, MPPSC to make ‘room’

Indore: The change effected by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in the format of answer books of state service examination (SSE) has invited opposition from candidates who are complaining about less space being provided to write answer in the books.
The commission has signalled at making changes in the newly released format thus addressing the issue raised by candidates.
MPPSC has lately changed format of the answer sheets for the main examination of state service examination.
In previous years exams, MPPSC used to give question paper and answer book separately. This year, the question paper and answer sheet has been made clubbed into one.
The sheet questions will be printed and below them empty space will be available for writing answers. After every question there will be empty space to write answer.
After introducing this new format, the MPPSC provided sample copy for it to candidates for practice. After going through the sample sheet, candidates lodged a complaint with MPPSC regarding inadequate space being provided for writing answers.
Three types of questions are asked in main exam. First type questions contains of three marks each. Second type is short answer questions carrying six marks each. The third type is long answer questions carrying 15 marks each.
For three marks question, answer has to be given in maximum 20 words.
For six marks question requires 100-word answer whereas 15 mark questions requires answer in 300 words.
For 20 word answer, four empty lines have been provided below the question. For 300-word answer, three pages space have been left empty. Students are getting around 65 empty lines in these three pages to write answer. And in case of 100 word answer, merely 11 lines have been provided.
“For 20 words answer, four lines have been provided. And for 100 word answer, merely 11 lines. The line allocation is not in the same proportion,” said a candidate adding that MPPSC had also imposed a condition that if the answer is not given in the prescribed space and fixed words than marks will be deducted.
Crying foul, the candidates have appealed from MPPSC to allocate more space for 100 word answer in the new format of the sheet.
MPPSC stated that they have come to know about the issue and the same will be addressed soon.
“The problem regarding space for answering questions has come to the notice of the Commission. A proposal for increasing space for writing answer has been put before chairman. Commission will soon take a decision on the proposal,” said Dr Ravindra Panchabhai, Controller of Examinations, MPPSC.
He signalled at releasing new format with increased space for writing answer soon.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)