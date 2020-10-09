Madhya Pradesh: Properties 300 years old, nothing wrong in being born to specific family, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has hit back at the Congress for the first time for its allegations that he is a land mafia.

At a press conference in Gwalior, Scindia said the properties belonging to his family were 300 years old.

He wanted to know whether there was anything wrong in being born to a particular family.

Scindia said he wanted to question those who became new Maharajas in the Congress.

The Congress has accused Scindia of being a land mafia since the day he defected to the BJP.

The Congress has also alleged that Scindia even sold a piece of land where his dog was buried.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said Scindia had sold the land where his dog was buried and memorial was raised on it.