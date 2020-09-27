Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi pays tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia; shares anecdote from early 1990s

The last Maharani of Gwalior is much more than just that honorific would suggest. From being a multi-term member of Parliament to sharing jail space with Maharani Gayatri Devi during the Emergency -- she had led a fascinating life. And on Sunday, speaking during the weekly Mann Ki Baat session, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the Rajmata.

Modi shared an anecdote dating all the way back to the 1990s when he had interacted with Vijayaraje Scindia. "She hailed from a Royal Family and devoted herself to public service. She was blessed with compassion," the PMO added in a tweet.

While much has been said about her work and dedication, Modi on Sunday gave insight to her more maternal side. Recalling a rally that she had participated in, the Prime Minister praised her dedication. The rally from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was organised by Murli Manohar Joshi and as Modi narrates, they had reached Shivpuri late in the night, at around 2 am. At the time, the now Prime Minister was startled to see the Rajmata standing outside his door with a glass of hot turmeric milk.

Modi adds that he later found out that she had done this for everyone in the Yatra.