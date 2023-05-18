 Madhya Pradesh: 'Prithviraj Chauhan was Gurjar not Rajput', claim people of Gurjar community
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 'Prithviraj Chauhan was Gurjar not Rajput', claim people of Gurjar community

Madhya Pradesh: 'Prithviraj Chauhan was Gurjar not Rajput', claim people of Gurjar community

The people of the Gurjar community claimed that Prithviraj Chauhan was a Gurjar leader and not a Rajput.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another caste conflict ahead of upcoming assembly elections, Gurjar community claimed that Prithviraj Chauhan was a Gurjar leader and not a Rajput.

The Gurjar community celebrated the birth anniversary of Prithviraj Chauhan at Sambhaji Colony of Murar in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The program was addressed by Yaduvanshi Mahasabha President Rupesh Yadav and Gurjar leader Siyaram Harsana.

The Gurjar leader claimed that the history was fudged by some people of the society for their personal benefit and Gurjar warriors have been made their own warriors.

Read Also
WATCH: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar plays tug-of-war to pacify dismayed BJP workers in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

International Museum Day: City's pride the four unique museums in country

International Museum Day: City's pride the four unique museums in country

MP Weather Update: Thunderstorms felt in Bhopal, Sehore, Datia & other parts; maximum temperature...

MP Weather Update: Thunderstorms felt in Bhopal, Sehore, Datia & other parts; maximum temperature...

MPSEDC launches one year internship programme in IT sector, offers Rs 25k monthly stipend

MPSEDC launches one year internship programme in IT sector, offers Rs 25k monthly stipend

Madhya Pradesh: 'Prithviraj Chauhan was Gurjar not Rajput', claim people of Gurjar community

Madhya Pradesh: 'Prithviraj Chauhan was Gurjar not Rajput', claim people of Gurjar community

International Museum Day: 6 tales from Bhopal's famous Tribal Museum

International Museum Day: 6 tales from Bhopal's famous Tribal Museum