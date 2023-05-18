Madhya Pradesh: 'Prithviraj Chauhan was Gurjar not Rajput', claim people of Gurjar community

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another caste conflict ahead of upcoming assembly elections, Gurjar community claimed that Prithviraj Chauhan was a Gurjar leader and not a Rajput.

The Gurjar community celebrated the birth anniversary of Prithviraj Chauhan at Sambhaji Colony of Murar in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The program was addressed by Yaduvanshi Mahasabha President Rupesh Yadav and Gurjar leader Siyaram Harsana.

The Gurjar leader claimed that the history was fudged by some people of the society for their personal benefit and Gurjar warriors have been made their own warriors.