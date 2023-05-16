WATCH: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar plays tug-of-war to pacify dismayed BJP workers in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to pacify the dissident BJP leaders and some quality time with them, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar organised a tug-of-war in his constituency in Gwalior on Tuesday.
A video of him has come to the fore, in which Tomar can be seen playing tug-of-war with the BJP workers during a Mandal meeting.
During a meeting in Mansingh Tomar Mandal, the energy minister asked BJP workers to present a united front in the upcoming assembly polls, keeping personal grudges aside.
All Scindia supporters and other workers of BJP were invited in the meeting.
“It is possible that some mistakes have been made by me or the party, which you may be angry with, but we should now come to the election field after removing all complaints. The party cannot move forward without the workers and it is your hard work due to which the city is getting developed in a continuous manner,” he said.
After the meeting, Tomar played a game of tug-of-war with the workers to settle their grievances.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)