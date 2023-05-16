 Madhya Pradesh: Jan Aashirwad Yatra to enter city on May 17 in Ujjain
The yatra will reach Agrasen Bhawan located in Alaknanda. There will be worship of Mahalakshmi and Aarti.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 02:56 AM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Jan Aashirwad Yatra of Kuldevi Adya Mahalakshmi will begin from Agroha Dham Hisar and cover a distance of 100,000 km passing through more than 15 states and entering Ujjain on May 17. President of Shri Agrawal Panchayat Nyas (Agrawal Samaj) Vijay Agrawal said that a grand reception will be held at the ISKCON intersection from Dewas Road at 5 pm. The yatra will reach Agrasen Bhawan located in Alaknanda. There will be worship of Mahalakshmi and Aarti.

Resting here for the night, on May 18 at 5 pm, Rath Yatra from Tower Chowk after worship aarti, in the form of a procession to Chamunda Square, Dewas Gate, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk, Nai Sadak, Kanthal, Sarafa, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, Agrasen Bhawan will reach Modi ki Gali via Gudri Chauraha, Pandariba, where a large number of mothers, sisters and brothers present will welcome the yatra.

After the worship of Mahalakshmi and Aarti, a meeting has also been held regarding this yatra. Agrawal said that this supernatural Rath Yatra is travelling nationwide from 2021 and will reach Agroha Dham Hisar on December where a grand temple of Kuldevi Lakshmi is being constructed.

