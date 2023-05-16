Madhya Pradesh: Jan Aashirwad Yatra to enter city on May 17 in Ujjain

Representative Image | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Jan Aashirwad Yatra of Kuldevi Adya Mahalakshmi will begin from Agroha Dham Hisar and cover a distance of 100,000 km passing through more than 15 states and entering Ujjain on May 17. President of Shri Agrawal Panchayat Nyas (Agrawal Samaj) Vijay Agrawal said that a grand reception will be held at the ISKCON intersection from Dewas Road at 5 pm. The yatra will reach Agrasen Bhawan located in Alaknanda. There will be worship of Mahalakshmi and Aarti.

Resting here for the night, on May 18 at 5 pm, Rath Yatra from Tower Chowk after worship aarti, in the form of a procession to Chamunda Square, Dewas Gate, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk, Nai Sadak, Kanthal, Sarafa, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, Agrasen Bhawan will reach Modi ki Gali via Gudri Chauraha, Pandariba, where a large number of mothers, sisters and brothers present will welcome the yatra.

After the worship of Mahalakshmi and Aarti, a meeting has also been held regarding this yatra. Agrawal said that this supernatural Rath Yatra is travelling nationwide from 2021 and will reach Agroha Dham Hisar on December where a grand temple of Kuldevi Lakshmi is being constructed.