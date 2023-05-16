Madhya Pradesh: Youth in custody for alleged women trafficking in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindu organisation’s activists caught a young man near the railway station on suspicion of women trafficking. He was handed over to the GRP from where he was taken by Dewasgate police after questioning. GRP TI RBS Kushwaha said that the hotel operator and other people located in the station premises had caught a young man and took him to the police station. They were accusing him of procuring girls, but the hotel staff could not show the CCTV footage or other evidences. They said that the footage has been deleted. The young man has been sent there as the matter is under Dewasgate police station.

Dewasgate police station in-charge Ramamurthy Shakya said that the young man earlier said that his name is Yash and later his name came out to be Sahil, resident of Khajurwali Masjid. The people of the Hindu organisation have also given an application against him at the police station. Suspected of buying and selling girls, the accused was caught and brought to the police station. According to TI Shakya, the matter does not seem to be of Dewasgate police station area. At present, the youth is being interrogated and if the allegations are found to be true, he will be handed over to the concerned police station.