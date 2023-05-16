MP CM Chouhan, ministers to watch The Kerala Story at open theater today

MP: Government will take action against offensive web-series content, says CM Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The controversial film 'Kerala Story' will be screened at an open theater for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and cabinet ministers in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

The film will be screened at an open theater in Hotel Ashoka Lakeview.

The CM said that he will be watching the film with his ministers. He has also urged the citizens to watch 'The Kerala Story' with their families and friends.

"Some people are running a nexus of love jihad, where they force girls to undergo religious conversion and then engage them in terrorist activities. We will carry out joint operation with central agencies and not let them succeed, said CM Chouhan."

Notably, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to make the movie tax free. The chief minister himself made the announcement, saying that the film "exposes horrific truth of terrorism." A few days later, UP announced the film as tax free.