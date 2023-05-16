 MP CM Chouhan, ministers to watch The Kerala Story at open theater today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Chouhan, ministers to watch The Kerala Story at open theater today

MP CM Chouhan, ministers to watch The Kerala Story at open theater today

CM has also urged the citizens to watch 'The Kerala Story' with their families and friends.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
MP: Government will take action against offensive web-series content, says CM Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The controversial film 'Kerala Story' will be screened at an open theater for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and cabinet ministers in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

The film will be screened at an open theater in Hotel Ashoka Lakeview.

Read Also
'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

The CM said that he will be watching the film with his ministers. He has also urged the citizens to watch 'The Kerala Story' with their families and friends.

"Some people are running a nexus of love jihad, where they force girls to undergo religious conversion and then engage them in terrorist activities. We will carry out joint operation with central agencies and not let them succeed, said CM Chouhan."

Read Also
On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast
article-image

Notably, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to make the movie tax free. The chief minister himself made the announcement, saying that the film "exposes horrific truth of terrorism." A few days later, UP announced the film as tax free.

Read Also
On Cam: Scuffle breaks out between two groups at Indore pub, youths drag it to busy road, thrash...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar plays tug-of-war to pacify dismayed BJP workers in...

WATCH: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar plays tug-of-war to pacify dismayed BJP workers in...

MP: 25 injured after a Bhopal bound bus overturns in Narmadapuram

MP: 25 injured after a Bhopal bound bus overturns in Narmadapuram

MP CM Chouhan, ministers to watch The Kerala Story at open theater today

MP CM Chouhan, ministers to watch The Kerala Story at open theater today

AIIMS Bhopal professors in Int'l Y20 event in Rishikesh to promote global youth leadership

AIIMS Bhopal professors in Int'l Y20 event in Rishikesh to promote global youth leadership

On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast

On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast