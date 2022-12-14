Madhya Pradesh: Principal Secretary directs officials to complete Development schemes on time in Astha

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, Neeraj Mandloi, inspected the office of the civic body, bus stand and Atal Colony developed under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme in Ashta.

During the inspection, he interacted with the residents of the colony. The residents informed him about the problems of water, electricity and the condition of the roads.

After the inspection, Mandloi held a meeting with chairman of Nagar Palika HemkunwarMewada, sub-divisional officer Anand Rajawat, MLA’s representative RaisinghMewada, vice chairman’s representativeBhuruKhanand and officers of various departments.

He took feedback on the progress of various government schemes and asked the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time.

Mandloi also took feedback on the facilities the residents of Atal Colony are getting and directed the officials to improve them.

For this work, representative of MLA Mewada urged Mandloi to sanction a sum of Rs 15 crore. Mewada also demanded more garbage-collecting vehicles to keep the city clean and Mandloi assured him of looking into the matter.

All the representatives, who have been elected to various civic bodies, have been called to Bhopal on December 19 so that they may put up their problems before the government. Cleanliness survey is going to be carried out this month, so residents should pay attention to keep their areas neat, Mandloi said.

He was angry about the dirt lying at the Panchakalyanak where the people of the Jain community recently organised a religious event.

Mandloi cited an example of the Japanese football team which, despite losing a match in the FIFA Cup, cleaned up the stadium. The organisers of religious and cultural events should pay attention to cleanliness, he said.