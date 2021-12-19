Madhya Pradesh: Principal secretary and commissioner of horticulture department shifted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government shifted principal secretary of horticulture and food processing department Kalpana Shrivastava and also commissioner of the department Manoj Kumar Agrawal on Saturday night, according to the government's orders.

According to the order, 1992 batch IAS officer Kalpana Shrivastava was not given any posting in any department immediately and she will remain as a principal secretary of MP government.

Commissioner of the department Manoj Kumar Agrawal, a 1993 batch IFS officer, has been sent back to his original department i.e. forest department.

Animal husbandry department' additional chief secretary JN Kansotia will head the horticulture and food processing department department in place of Kalpana Shrivastava while social justice department's commissioner Er. Ramesh Kumar will replace Agrawal.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:06 AM IST