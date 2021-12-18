Madhya Pradesh: Election process for OBC Panchayat posts deferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has deferred election process for the posts reserved for OBC (Other Backward Caste) in tri-layered panchayat elections, in a late night order on Friday.

The order of the state Election Commission came after the Supreme Court stayed the election process on the seats reserved for OBCs in the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh and directed to re-notify those seats for general category.

Secretary, State Election Commission, BS Jamod issued instructions late night, according to which the election process for the posts of panch, sarpanch and members of Janpad and Zila panchayats have been put on hold.

Collectors and district election officers have been instructed to implement the instructions immediately.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:18 PM IST