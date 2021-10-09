Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant woman taken on shoulders for delivery

Bhopal: An expecting woman was taken to ambulance on shoulder in Pansemal block, Barwani district, for institutional delivery on Friday. Bundling her into a bed sheet tied to a bamboo pole on their shoulders, family members carried her because there is no road to their village in Barwani district. A video showing people carrying on woman wrapped in bedsheet, has gone viral in social media. She gave birth to a boy at community health centre, Pansemal.

According to report, Shiyani Bai, 30, of Kanjapani village, developed labour pain. The family members took her on shoulder and covered stretch of muddy and stony road upto 5 kilometres. When Shiyani Bai, experienced labour on Friday, her family and neighbours were left with no other option but to carry her themselves to block level to catch ambulance since her village has no road connecting it with a hospital. Bundling her into a bedsheet tied to a bamboo pole on their shoulders, they carried her for 5 kms from Kanjipani to Pansemal that has muddy and stony stretch of road.

The Community Health Centre at Pansemal where she gave birth to a boy, is the nearest hospital from her village and yet there is no way to get there except by foot, locals say.

It is not a new case for Barwani district. Previously, a 20-year-old woman was carried in a similar way in July in Barwani district. Woman was carried on a makeshift cloth stretcher for 8 kms with family members using shovels and spades to level out muddy patches. This happened in Rajpura village in Barwani district.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:10 AM IST