Madhya Pradesh: Power supply restored at hockey player Sagu Dabar's hutment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity supply at Mandsaur's junior national hockey player Sagu Dabar was restored on orders of district collector Gautam Singh after the alleged harassment by district administration made it to media headlines on Sunday.

Sagu, a tribal student and hockey player who is to appear for her pre-board examinations from November 19, alleged on Saturday that she was being harassed to vacate her house and was served a seven-day notice period. Despite the allotted time, the power supply at her hutment was cut off, and no official was ready to take its responsibility.

Collector Gautam Singh told Free Press that he was not aware about power cut. 'After knowing it, I immediately ordered to restore power supply at her residence,' he said.

'I have known Sagu only as a player and not aware of her situation. I want to talk to her and understand her situation before taking action. She is a growing teenager and should be made aware of the situation,' he said.

Collector has assured that district administration will take no immediate action even after seven-day notice period and that he would talk to her and her family before taking next step.

'I will ensure encroachment is not removed till we find a way around the situation. We cannot let a talented national player and a teenager to live on streets,' Singh added.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:40 PM IST