Madhya Pradesh: Post Cabinet expansion, all eyes on the distribution of portfolios to the ministers

After the expansion of the cabinet of Shivraj Singh Chauhan, all eyes are on the distribution of portfolios to the ministers. Scindia dominance will also be seen in the division of departments after cabinet expansion.

Distribution of the portfolios can be distributed today. As per the sources, some big leaders can be reduced, while new faces can be given greater responsibility. In this, special focus will be laid on Gwalior-Chambal region. Ministers have had a one-to-one discussion with 22 pro-Scindia MLAs in the CM House late night on the strategy of division and by-elections.

The BJP can retain the finance ministry, PWD and other major departments. At the same time, water resources, sports and other departments can be given to the pro-Scindia ministers. There is talk of giving big portfolios to big leaders Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Bhupendra Singh, Jagdish Deora, Vijayaraje Scindia from BJP.

In the new cabinet, where 14 of the 22 Scindia loyalist got the berth, only about 19% of the BJP’s 107 MLAs made it into the cabinet. The cabinet including almost a dozen from Scindia camp now constitute 41% of the Shivraj Singh’s cabinet. When given a close look, 64% from the Scindia camp (14 of 22 rebel) own the throne now.

However, fire of anger among senior leaders of the BJP began to crackle and spat sparks after the expansion of cabinet on Thursday. The BJP refuses to admit it, but it is saddled with a horrible bargain. With 14 non-MLAs bagging ministerial berths, the 33-member BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh has the look of Jyotiradiya Scindia's team with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the "caretaker Chief Minister".