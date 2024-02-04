Madhya Pradesh Polity: Morena Mayor Assures To Work With Congress Amid Speculations Of Her Joining BJP

Madhya Pradesh Polity: Morena Mayor Assures To Work For Congress Amid Speculations Of Her Joining BJP | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress is seeing many setbacks just 3 months ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In such a situation, Morena Mayor Sharda Solanki has given relief signals to Congress. She assured that she works for Congress and will keep working for Congress only.

The Mayor said, “All the speculations are wrong. I am working for Congress and will be working for the same in future.”

It is noteworthy that there were conjectures of Morena Mayor Sharda Solanki joining BJP after she met some veteran politicians. If sources are to be believed, she was also in constant touch with the senior leadership of BJP for some days.

Mayor Solanki met Scindia in past

It is being said that Mayor Solanki had also met many senior BJP leaders including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the past, due to which there were speculations that Mayor Solanki may soon join BJP.

Refuting all the headlines about joining BJP, Morena Mayor Sharda Solanki said, “I am not going anywhere, I belong to Congress and will remain in Congress only.” Admitting that she had met senior BJP leadership, she said it is a part of work. I also held meetings regarding the budget, so that development work can take place.”

In fact, just a few days ago, pictures of Morena Mayor Sharda Solanki with several senior BJP leaders and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had gone viral on social media. After which speculations were being made whether the Mayor of Morena is also going to join BJP like several former Congress members and MLA.