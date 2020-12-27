Madhya Pradesh politics in 2020: From Kamal to kamal: State saw mid-way government change in coronavirus year

Bhopal: When the country was staring at a long-drawn battle with coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh was in the throes of hectic political activity which culminated in the fall of the Congress government in March, paving the way for BJP's return to power after narrowly losing the 2018 polls. The dramatic collapse of the 15-month-old Congress government helmed by party veteran Kamal Nath was the biggest political event of 2020 in Madhya Pradesh.

Like rest of the country, Madhya Pradesh also bore the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown which brought public life and business activities barring essential services to a halt. Indore, India's cleanest city, emerged as the state's top Covid -19 hotspot followed by Bhopal as the health authorities dealt with daily coronavirus cases and deaths across Madhya Pradesh.

Following a hard-earned victory in the Assembly polls, the Congress had assumed power in the state in December 2018 after a long gap of 15 years. While the Covid -19 outbreak disrupted the world, the Congress saw disorder in its legislative rank in Madhya Pradesh where a revolt by a section of MLAs and ministers, considered close to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, cost it a government in a key Hindi heartland state.