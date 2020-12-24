'Dhongis wearing fake turbans': BJP MP Ravi Kishan says protesting farmers are workers of rival political parties

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan has on Thursday invited controversy after he called the farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws as "dhongis" and "workers of other political parties wearing fake turbans".

"This law is completely in favour of farmers. It was during the Congress regime that maximum farmers committed suicide. Farmers have been freed from mandis and they can go and sell their products to anyone. This law is in favour of farmers. Our Prime Minister thinks about farmers every day and night," Times Now quoted Ravi Kishan as saying.

"The protesters on Delhi border are all dhongis. The real farmers although are welcome and can clear their doubts about the new laws," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and submitted a memorandum signed by two crore farmers seeking withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. The former Congress chief also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadlock between the protesting farmers and the Centre.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," Gandhi said.

"PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he added.

The farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.