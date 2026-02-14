Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: T-company, Empty office, Dressing down, Politician in discussion & More | FP Photo

T-company

The influence of the leaders in the ruling party undulates with time. People in the corridors of power also assess when and which caste and community leaders become more influential than others in the party. These days the ruling party discusses the fast-growing hold of the T-Company or the leaders belonging to the Thakur community over the party. The party’s state in charge also comes from the Thakur community. The national co-organisational general secretary, looking after the party’s state affairs, is a Thakur by caste.

In the same way, after the shifting of the organisational general secretary, the in-charge regional organisational general secretary, who has become influential, is also a Thakur. Besides, the leader, who has more influence over the head of the party, is also a Thakur.

Interestingly, the RSS functionary, who is keen to become the organizational general secretary and for whom the head of the state is lobbying, is also a Thakur. The Speaker of the House and many other ministers in the state already belong to the Thakur community. In such a situation, if this functionary of the RSS becomes the organisational general secretary of the ruling party, the Thakur lobby will completely capture the party organisation.

Empty office

The ruling dispensation has asked its ministers to sit in the party office to discuss the people-centric issues with the party workers and solve them. At the beginning, there was enthusiasm among the ministers about it, and the party workers also came to them with applications containing problems. A minister recently came to the party office with a zeal, but there were only one or two partymen who brought applications to him. Afterwards, there was none. The minister wanted to know from those looking after the office work whether there was anyone with applications. The office employees were chatting with the minister, sitting in his office so that it did not look empty. This is not the problem only with this minister. Except for a few, most of the ministers are facing the same situation. The party workers are visiting the office only to converse with the ministers, but they are not bringing applications. The applications are not sufficient to get any work done according to the party workers’ wishes. Seeing the fate of the applications that some party workers put up before the ministers, others are so disheartened that they avoid bringing any request to the ministers. Before visiting the party office, a few ministers call up their supporters, asking them to meet him there so that it looks busy.

Dressing down

A minister of the state cabinet received a dressing-down from the government as well as from the party organisation. The minister has made headlines because of his two controversial statements. The minister’s remarks damaged the government’s image. The party ignored his first statement, but it reprimanded him for the second. The party advised him to keep his tongue in check. The minister has been told to keep away from making any statement that should kick up a row. After getting a piece of advice from the party and government, the minister has resolved to keep away from making any contentious remarks. The minister is in the habit of calling himself honest. He feels fewer ministers are more honest than he is. To prove his uprightness, he calls his colleagues and officers corrupt. People in the corridors of power say that the minister has been told not to talk about his honesty.

Politician in discussion

A former minister of the state has drawn media attention these days. The minister has hogged the limelight neither for making any controversial statement nor for any political activities. But he is in the news for building such a temple, which is rare in the country. People are attracted to the temple consisting of the idols of nine planets in our solar system. The rituals being performed for inaugurating the temple are also in discussion. The much-talked-about religious preachers, or Katha Vachak, from across the country have been invited to the event. Along with them, a poet, who recites Ramkatha (the stories about Ram), has also been invited to the function. Many Sadhus and Sants are going to take part in the event. The information about the event has also reached Delhi. Now, the people in the corridors of power are waiting to see the political future of the former minister after the inauguration of the temple. Against this backdrop, if the former minister receives the blessings of Lady Luck, people’s faith in this temple will grow.

Dilemma over action

A legislator of the ruling party made newspaper headlines because of his disputable comments. The MLA has courted several controversies, but the government has yet to act against him. The legislator is involved in a land deal. A case has been registered against him in an investigative agency. Similarly, a notice has been issued to his company in connection with mining. He courted another controversy by purchasing a piece of land through a man belonging to the tribal community. People in the corridors of power want to know the reasons for not processing the cases against the legislator, although there are several against him. The government is not taking any action that will have an impact on the legislator. There are reports that he has developed strong connections with the influential people in the ruling party. This is the reason that the cases against him have been shelved for now. The government will act against him only after getting the green signal from the top bosses in the party.

Talks over list

The BJP leaders are discussing the list of office-bearers, which the party cancelled after its release. The party’s district unit president posted the list on social media. Its state unit president also posted the list to his X account, congratulating those who found a place in it. People in the corridors of power say an MLA played an important role in stopping the list. The legislator was annoyed because the names of his supporters were not included in it. Afterwards, the party bosses stopped it because of intervention by the head of state. The list also enraged a woman minister from the state capital, and she poured out her anger after it was released. There are reports that although the district president released the list, a former legislator’s influence was apparent in its preparation. The name of a close aide of the former legislator may be excluded from the list. On the other hand, the names of the supporters of the legislator, who was annoyed, may be included in the upcoming list.