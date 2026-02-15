MP News: PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra In Bhopal, Meets Governor, Chief Minister

MP News: PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra In Bhopal, meets with Governor, CM | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary, PK Mishra, was on a personal trip to Bhopal to attend a wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Mishra paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

According to sources, Patel informed Mishra about the work being done to deal with sickle cell disease among the tribal people.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain also met Mishra.

A 1972 batch IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre, 77-year-old Mishra is considered close to Modi and one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the country.

He has been posted in the PMO for over six years. Before joining the PMO, he worked with Modi in Gujarat.