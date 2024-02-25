Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Know About Shattered Dreams, Minister’s Bungalow & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch | FP Cartoon

Minister’s bungalow

Many people have failed to understand the reasons behind a minister’s eagerness to shift from a sprawling bungalow to another place. Because he was a minister in the previous government, too, he had a huge bungalow, but when he became a minister again, he shifted to another place. Now, he wants to return to the place where he was living, and this is the reason why he moved to another place. Besides there are murmurs, that as the minister is of romantic nature, bashes are occasionally held at his bungalow. Many people are keeping an eye on minister’s bungalow. So, he yearns for a place beyond public gaze to enjoy his galas. When he was a minister in the previous government, he courted many controversies. Yet winning an election and getting a cabinet berth – because of his caste – have never eluded him.

Gnashing teeth

The political appointments cancelled by the government have caused anger to a person who was recruited to a certain corporation on the RSS’s recommendations. When a list containing the names of those appointed to some corporations, boards and other places was released, he was so surprised that he could not even believe it and thought that his name may have been put on the list by mistake. But when he contacted the higher-ups in the organisation, he was told that it was the top bosses in the organisation, who put his name on the list. He got the post for his closeness to a powerful functionary of the RSS. Now, the politician has informed his mentor about how he was shunted out of the position he was holding, but the powerful member of the organisation is also unable to do anything. Another functionary of the Sangh, who is opposed to the powerful man responsible for giving that political post, is now calling the shots in the state. Against this backdrop, nothing is going to happen. Ergo the RSS functionary who has lost the position can only gnash his teeth sitting alone.

Dreams shattered

The dreams of a Congress leader – who longed for becoming an MP after losing the assembly polls since there had been a buzz in the media that an important politician of the party would defect to the BJP – were shattered. The Congress leader thought that had important politician joined the BJP, he would have got a ticket for the Lok Sabha election. He also told his supporters to get ready to switch over from the Congress to the BJP. Because the deal between that important politician and the ruling party fell through, his dreams were shattered. Before the assembly election, he told his supporters if the Congress formed a government, he would be the most powerful minister. But when he made the statement Lady Luck may have had an oblique smile across her face. The outcome was that becoming a minister was a far cry from him, because his party as well as he himself badly lost the assembly election.

Khela hua!

A few Congressmen are busy identifying the person who was behind recommending the name of the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. Among those who sought a ticket for the Upper House were a former chief minister and a former president of the MPCC. Apart from them, a woman leader also lobbied for it. Such Congressmen are keen to know how the candidate managed to get a ticket. A former chief minister put forward his own name for the lone Rajya Sabha seat that the Congress had in the state. The former chief minister also forwarded another name as the second option, and he did so, on the suggestions of a friend. A former CM, who suggested the name of the candidate, sent him to the Rajya Sabha in the name of OBC. The backdrop against which the Congress candidate was sent to the Upper House was full of hole-and-corner intrigue.

Hard feelings

A minister, unhappy with his department, is talking about corruption there. The minister never fails to say that except for corruption, there is nothing in the department, where a few recent postings have enraged him. The way these officers have been transferred to the department indicates that the chances of their obeying the minister are slim. But for harvesting the backstage yield, the officers of the department only just do anything. The minister who had been heading it was so powerful that he was in the saddle. But because he is not as powerful as his previous counterpart was, he somehow wants to control the department – though it looks difficult in the current situation. So, the minister will not stop ranting at what is happening under his nose.

New combo

People in the BJP are talking about two election in-charges sent to the state for the Lok Sabha elections. An in-charge and his assistant are plugging away at everything related to the election. Because both are low-profile and soft-spoken, the party workers can easily talk to them; however, the problem is that many leaders are seeking tickets from them for the polls. Both are accepting the ticket-seekers’ applications, but because both are gentle, they are unable to say that giving tickets to anyone is further than their jurisdiction. Apart from that, because they have no direct interaction with the central leadership, they cannot give any feedback to the bosses about MP. On the contrary, the two in-charges sent to MP during the assembly election were so powerful that the party workers and the senior leaders of the state unit were scared of them. However powerful they may have been, both had barely any role in distribution of tickets.