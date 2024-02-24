MP: Forest Department Team Begins Rescue Operation Of Elephants A Day After Man Dies In Elephant Attack In Anuppur

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of forest department on Saturday started a rescue operation of elephants a day after a man was killed in an elephant attack in Anuppur district.

An elephant killed a person in Gobri village in the district on Thursday late evening. As the officials had said that the rescue operation of elephants would begin after taking permission from higher ups, it began on Saturday.

A 25-member team from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve along with doctors and experts and two elephants have been brought to rescue the elephants.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, LL Uike told ANI, "A 25-member rescue team has arrived from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve along with two elephants here to rescue the elephants. It is a challenging task and the duration of rescue depends on the movement of the elephant and its place. They can be rescued in a day also and it may take two-three days too." Earlier, Uike said, "For the last month, a group of three elephants was roaming in Anuppur district and many incidents were happening. After getting permission from higher ups, the elephant will be tranquilised and shifted somewhere else."

"There is a process to tranquillise wild animals for which we have to get permission from the Government of India. We will take the permission and conduct the rescue mission," Anuppur Collector Ashish Vashisht had said.

After the incident on Thursday, enraged and outraged, the villagers attacked the officials present at the spot. During this, an unknown person also opened fire, in which two villagers were shot and were being treated at Shahdol Medical College, while the injured police personnel were being treated at Anuppur District Hospital.

Later on Friday, CM Mohan Yadav had expressed grief over the incident and announced to provide ex-gratia of Rs 10 to the family of the deceased.

The chief minister's office posted on X, "CM Mohan Yadav expressed deep grief over the death of a man due to elephant attack in Gobri of Anuppur district, prayed to God for peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family to bear this loss." "The Chief Minister has instructed financial assistance to the family of the deceased of Rs 8 lakh according to the rules of the Forest Department and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's voluntary grant. The government will provide all possible help for the livelihood of the family," it added.

"CM Yadav has instructed the district administration to provide proper treatment to the other two youths injured in the incident," the CMO further wrote.