Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman who saved elderly man's life by performing CPR felicitated by Gwalior ADG

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police subedar who saved the life of a man who suffered heart attack by giving him CPR was felicitated by Gwalior ADG on Tuesday.

The female cop had shown quick presence of mind by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a elderly man after he fainted on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday.

Subedar Sonam Parashar was honoured by the police department at the SP office, in which all the officers including ADG D. Sreenivasa Verma and SP Amit Sanghi were present. On this occasion, Parashar was praised for her efforts to save the life of Anil Upadhyay and was presented with a citation by the ADG along with several gifts from SP Amit Sanghi.

Earlier, state home minister Narottam Mishra had a video call with the traffic police personnel. Mishra also said that he had a word with Madhya Pradesh DGP to felicitate Parashar on state level.

Parashar was on duty at a checkpoint near a temple on Monday morning, when a boy came running to her and said that a man was lying unconscious on the road.

"During our training, we were taught how to deal with such emergency-like situations. So I immediately decided to give him CPR," Parashar said. A video of her performing CPR on the elderly man went viral on social media.