Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Narottam Mishra gives a word of appreciation to woman cop who saved elderly man's life after he faints on road in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman police personnel saved the life of a senior citizen by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him after he fainted on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday morning, surfaced on social media, prompting state Home Minister Narottam Mishra to speak to the woman sub-inspector and gave her a word of appreciation and encouragement.

Talking about the incident, sub-inspector Sonam Parashar said, "I was on duty at Gole Ka Mandir square, when a man informed me that a senior citizen had fainted on the road. I rushed to the spot and performed CPR on the elderly man, as I thought he had suffered a cardiac arrest." The man, who was later identified as retired power company employee Anil Upadhyay, responded to the CPR, she said.

Upadhyay was rushed to a hospital for treatment, she said.

Meanwhile, Upadhyay's son Dr Amit Upadhyay thanked Parashar for her timely intervention that saved his father's life.