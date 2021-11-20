Madhya Pradesh: Police register case against Amazon India officials for online marijuana sale

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against executive directors of Amazon India after busting a racket which allegedly sold Marijuana (ganja) under the guise of selling a sweetener through the e-commerce platform in Bhind on Saturday.

Earlier, spokesperson of Amazon India said that the platform does not allow sale of illegal products, and would cooperate with the probe in the matter.

Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh said that a case under section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against executive directors of Amazon India which operates as ASSL in the country.

Any individual name of officials was not mentioned in the FIR, he said.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Gohad police station in the district on November 13 after 21.7 kilograms of ganja was seized from Gwalior residents Bijendra Tomar and Suraj alias Kallu Pawaiya, the SP said.

After the interrogation of the arrested accused, Mukul Jaiswal, another Gwalior resident, and purchaser Chitra Balmiki, a resident of Mehgaon in Bhind were taken into custody, he added.

The investigation revealed that Pawaiya and Jaiswal had formed a company named 'Babu Tex' and got it registered on Amazon as a seller, SP Singh said.

They supplied Marijuana from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh through the company under the guise of selling stevia, a plant-based sweetener, SP Singh added.

Earlier this week, an Amazon spokesperson had said the company's platform enables third-party sellers to display, list and offer for sale products to customers directly.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full cooperation and support required to investigating authorities, the spokesperson had added.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:33 PM IST