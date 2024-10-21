Madhya Pradesh Police Counted Among The Best Forces Of The Country: Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police play a vital role in democracy and they are the foundation of building a strong society, said Governor Mangubhai Patel while addressing the Police Commemoration Day programme here on Monday.

On the occasion, Governor Patel, DGP Sudhir Saxena and others joined to acknowledge bravery and sacrifice of police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Family members of the martyred policemen were also present on the occasion. Calling upon the police personnel to remain sensitive to common people, the Governor said, “Police are an integral part of society. It is not possible to bring the idea of development to fruition without the active participation of the police.

An environment of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in society is very important for development.” It is a matter of pride for all of us that Madhya Pradesh Police is counted among the best forces of the country, said Patel, adding that the state police have made the motto of 'Deshbhakti- Jan Seva’ meaningful and records have been set with high standards of dedication.

The Governor praised the state police for works like planting 1.25 lakh saplings in a single day, establishment of police bands and women police stations in all districts, setting a target of building 25,000 houses for police families and establishment of 950 Mahila Urja Desks. DGP Saxena in his address said that in the last one year, 23 police personnel were martyred.

The DGP said that every year the Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 to honour the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. A patrolling party of CRPF, led by sub inspector Karan Singh, was ambushed by the Chinese force at Hot Springs situated in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. Ten jawans were killed in the ambush, the bravery and resultant sacrifice of jawans fighting at 16,000 feet altitude, in extreme weather conditions and against all odds, set as an example.