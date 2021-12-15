Madhya Pradesh: Police confiscate truck for illegally carrying cattle in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have confiscated a truck for illegally transporting cattle at Patan bypass in Jabalpur.

According to reports, the local residents have informed the police about the truck carrying cattle in the city. The truck belonged to Maharashtra. After watching the conditions of the cattle inside the truck, the local resident headed and started vandalizing the truck. They were about the aflame the truck in the presence police. The police, however, pacified the matter and took the truck into their custody.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gopal Khandel, said, "A truck was seized for illegally transporting cattle in Jabalpur on Saturday. 32 cattle were rescued and 13 bulls were found dead." A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 02:20 PM IST