Madhya Pradesh: State sees 18 COVID-19 cases, no death; over 2.39 lakh given vaccine doses on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in the state reached 7,93,395 on Tuesday with the addition of 18 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,529, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,702 after 14 people were discharged, leaving the state with 164 active cases, he said.

With 51,803 samples being examined, the number of tests in MP so far went up to 2,26,75,606, the official added.

An official release said 9,50,21,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 2,39,624 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,93,395, new cases 18, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,702, active cases 164, number of tests so far 2,26,75,606.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:57 AM IST