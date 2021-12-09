e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 06:34 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Police Commissionerate System implements in Bhopal, Indore

According to the issued notification officers of ADG rank will be the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Bhopal and Indore.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Home minister Narottam Mishra announced on Thursday evening implementation of police Commissionerate system in two cities- Bhopal and Indore. A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the issued notification officers of ADG rank will be the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Bhopal and Indore. There will be a total of 38 police stations in Bhopal and 36 police stations in Indore under this system.

In Bhopal Police Commissionerate System, there will be one Commissioner of Police (CP), two additional police commissioners, eight Deputy commissioners, ten additional deputy commissioners, 33 assistant commissioners of police and one superintendent of police.

Similarly, in the Indore Police Commissionerate System, there will be one Commissioner of Police (CP), two additional police commissioners, eight Deputy commissioners, ten additional deputy commissioners, 30 assistant commissioner of police and one superintendent of police.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 06:34 PM IST
