Madhya Pradesh: Police Commissioner will have jurisdiction over 42 PS areas

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Of the 42 police stations in Bhopal, as many as 36 would be under the police commissioner of the city once the police commissionerate is implemented. Only six police stations in the city would fall in the category of 'Bhopal Dehat' and would be governed under the present system by a superintendent of police (SP).

The home minister Narottam Mishra has made it clear that all urban police stations of the city would be placed under the police commissioner. Police stations with partial jurisdiction over the urban areas would also be controlled by the police commissioner. Only such police stations the jurisdictional areas of which are purely rural would be grouped under the separate police district, to be called 'Bhopal Dehat'.

The jurisdictional area of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation touches seven rural areas. The Bhauri area under Khajuri Sadak police station in within the city limits. The entire area of Neelbad police station is under the municipal corporation. Most of the area under the Kolar police station and of Misrod police station (up to the point where the BRTS corridor ends) is also classified as urban. The jurisdictional area of the Bilkhiriya police station includes Kokta Transport Nagar and Khajuri Kala, both of which are in the municipal corporation area. Most of the area under the Parwalia and Sukhi Sevania police stations is also under the municipal corporation. Once the new system is implemented, there will two SDOPs in the rural areas, with a separate SP for the Deha district.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:40 AM IST