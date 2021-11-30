Bhopal: Agency that ‘goofed up’ BU results gets extension

BHOPAL: The meeting of the Executive Council of Barkatullah University held on Monday extended one year term for the agency that had prepared the results of the students, said a university official. The executive council also cleared the bill of Rs 32 lakh of the company engaged in preparing results. Some members, however, questioned VC’s move of approving payment of the company that didn’t perform well.

“There were errors in the marksheets of students in large numbers. Even the photographs of girls were pasted on the boy's marksheet. Thousands of students have applied for corrections in the marksheet this year,” said one of the members. Despite objections from some of the members the company was also given a one year extension, he said. VC RJ Rao donated Rs 2.16 lakh from his salary for scholarships of economically deprived SC/ST students. As many as 12 students from this category will get financial help of Rs 1200 per month. In another important decision, all construction works in the university above Rs 1 crore will be done by the PIU (Project Implementation Unit of PWD and below Rs 1 crore by the Capital Project Administration.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:16 AM IST