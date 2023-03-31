Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show scheduled for Saturday was cancelled after the death of 36 people at Beleshwar temple in Indore on Thursday.

The PM’s road show was to take place from Shivaji Nagar to Rani Kamalapati station.

According to sources, Modi himself has directed the officials to cancel the road show after the tragedy.

When the directives came from Delhi, president of the BJP’s state unit VD Sharma informed the press about the cancellation of all events related to welcoming the Prime Minister.

Sharma said the incident in Indore was painful and everyone in the state was distressed by it.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the entire administration are with those who have lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy, Sharma said.

Consequently, showering flower petals on the Prime Minister and the road show have been cancelled, he said.

Modi is arriving at Bhopal at 9:30am by a special plane and leaving for Delhi at 4:10pm.

A minor change has been made in the Prime Minister’s schedule. After attending combined commanders’ conference, he will go to Barkatullah University by a helicopter from where he will go to Rani Kamalapati station by road. According to the previous schedule, he was supposed to go to station by road after attending the combined commanders’ conference.

After his arrival at the state hangar, Modi will straightaway reach the combined commanders’ conference.

Once the conference is over, he will go to Rani Kamalapati station to flag off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train.