 Bhopal: Congress manifesto likely to offer free power upto 150 units, Rs 1500 a month to women
The Congress party leaders are preparing the manifesto or the Vachan Patra to tempt the voters for the state assembly election-2023 at the end of the year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath held the meeting with the Vachan Patra committee members at his residence here on Friday.

In the year 2018, the Congress wooed the public with several sops like farmer loan waive off up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 100 for the use of 100 units of electricity and many more. These announcements worked in favour of Congress and it won 114 seats in the MP Assembly elections.

Sources to the Vachan Patra committee, claimed that most of the promises made in the Himachal Pradesh election, are likely to be repeated in the MP Vachan Patra.

The party may promised to implement the old pension scheme, free power up to 150 units and financial aid for startups, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years.

Two weeks ago, Kamal Nath has made another big announcement that LPG cylinders will be provided at Rs 500, if the Congress comes back into power in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leaders informed that the party is preparing two Vachan Patra, one for the woman and second for all citizens of the state

