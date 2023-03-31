 Indore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die

Indore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die

The CM ordered magestrial probe in the matter and instructed officials to identify all such stepwells across the city with illegal construction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After 36 people died at Beleshwar Temple accident, a case of culpable homicide was registered against the chairman and secretary.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the accident site on Friday morning, where he had to face the brunt of the angry family members of the deceased. Soon after, the CM ordered magestrial probe in the matter and instructed officials to identify all such stepwells across the city with illegal construction.

Speaking to media, Indore Police Commissioner said," Case registered against the president and secretary of temple administration under IPC section 304 for unintentional murder"

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Indore Temple tragedy: CM orders to identify all stepwells with illegal construction after 36 die

Indore Temple tragedy: CM orders to identify all stepwells with illegal construction after 36 die

Indore: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles demise of devotees in Indore temple...

Indore: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles demise of devotees in Indore temple...

Indore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die

Indore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die

Indore Temple mishap: A team of 13 docs performed 35 autopsies overnight to timely hand over the...

Indore Temple mishap: A team of 13 docs performed 35 autopsies overnight to timely hand over the...