Indore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After 36 people died at Beleshwar Temple accident, a case of culpable homicide was registered against the chairman and secretary.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the accident site on Friday morning, where he had to face the brunt of the angry family members of the deceased. Soon after, the CM ordered magestrial probe in the matter and instructed officials to identify all such stepwells across the city with illegal construction.

Speaking to media, Indore Police Commissioner said," Case registered against the president and secretary of temple administration under IPC section 304 for unintentional murder"