Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Virtually Dedicates Three Medical Colleges & Lays Foundation Stone Of 5 Nursing Colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicated Medical Colleges of Neemuch, Mandsaur and Seoni to the people of the state, on Tuesday. Along with this, he laid the foundation stone of Government Nursing Colleges of Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Dhar and Khandwa.

He also dedicated Indore’s 100 bed hospital and Kautilya Bhawan Administrative Block of Bhopal AIIMS. He distributed appointment letters to 512 newly appointed Ayurvedic Doctors during the state level function held in Mandsaur.

Describing the upcoming Diwali as a special in the wake of Ayodhya Temple construction, PM said it is the result of growing interest of people towards Ayurveda that more than 150 countries are celebrating ‘Ayurveda Diwas’. The last decade has seen a paradigm shift in country wherein Ayurveda knowledge has been connected with modern treatment.

Ayurveda doc to retire at 65 yrs

The state government decided to increase the retirement age of Ayurvedic doctors from 62 to 65 years. An announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while participating in the programme held in Mandsaur. Under the Mukyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, he transferred second installment of Rs 1,624 crores into the accounts of more than 81 lakh farmers through a single click.

He also distributed crackers to those children who have lost their parents during corona period.

Talking about dedication of three medical colleges by PM, he said that in real sense, we celebrated Diwali today. He also informed that 12 new colleges will get opened in the state. Four-lane roads will be constructed till Mandsaur, Suwasara and Sitamau.