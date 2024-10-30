 Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Virtually Dedicates Three Medical Colleges & Lays Foundation Stone Of 5 Nursing Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: PM Modi Virtually Dedicates Three Medical Colleges & Lays Foundation Stone Of 5 Nursing Colleges

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Virtually Dedicates Three Medical Colleges & Lays Foundation Stone Of 5 Nursing Colleges

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav government increases retirement age of Ayurveda doctors from 62 to 65 years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicated Medical Colleges of Neemuch, Mandsaur and Seoni to the people of the state, on Tuesday. Along with this, he laid the foundation stone of Government Nursing Colleges of Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Dhar and Khandwa.

He also dedicated Indore’s 100 bed hospital and Kautilya Bhawan Administrative Block of Bhopal AIIMS. He distributed appointment letters to 512 newly appointed Ayurvedic Doctors during the state level function held in Mandsaur.

Read Also
Shocker! Reckless SUV Driver Runs Over Two Girls Making Diwali Rangoli Outside Home In Indore; CCTV...
article-image

Describing the upcoming Diwali as a special in the wake of Ayodhya Temple construction, PM said it is the result of growing interest of people towards Ayurveda that more than 150 countries are celebrating ‘Ayurveda Diwas’. The last decade has seen a paradigm shift in country wherein Ayurveda knowledge has been connected with modern treatment.

Ayurveda doc to retire at 65 yrs

FPJ Shorts
Bureau Of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Launches Comprehensive 'Bomb Threat Contingency Plan' (BTCP) To Tackle Surge In Digital Bomb Threats
Bureau Of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Launches Comprehensive 'Bomb Threat Contingency Plan' (BTCP) To Tackle Surge In Digital Bomb Threats
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Points Out At Shrutika Arjun’s Changing Accent, Says, ‘She Is Putting Up An Act’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Points Out At Shrutika Arjun’s Changing Accent, Says, ‘She Is Putting Up An Act’
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Files Nomination From Worli Seat, Promises Development And Community Engagement
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Files Nomination From Worli Seat, Promises Development And Community Engagement
Inside The Minimally Cute Wardrobe Of Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang
Inside The Minimally Cute Wardrobe Of Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang

The state government decided to increase the retirement age of Ayurvedic doctors from 62 to 65 years. An announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while participating in the programme held in Mandsaur. Under the Mukyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, he transferred second installment of Rs 1,624 crores into the accounts of more than 81 lakh farmers through a single click.

Read Also
Driver & Helper Charred To Death As Truck Carrying Onions Bursts Into Flames At Agra-Mumbai Highway
article-image

He also distributed crackers to those children who have lost their parents during corona period.

Talking about dedication of three medical colleges by PM, he said that in real sense, we celebrated Diwali today. He also informed that 12 new colleges will get opened in the state. Four-lane roads will be constructed till Mandsaur, Suwasara and Sitamau.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Visit UK, Germany from November 24 To November 30; Ahead Of Global...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Visit UK, Germany from November 24 To November 30; Ahead Of Global...

MP Updates: Two Burnt Alive As Truck Catches Fire In Shivpuri; Government Gives Consent On DA Of...

MP Updates: Two Burnt Alive As Truck Catches Fire In Shivpuri; Government Gives Consent On DA Of...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Virtually Dedicates Three Medical Colleges & Lays Foundation Stone Of 5...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Virtually Dedicates Three Medical Colleges & Lays Foundation Stone Of 5...

MP: Four Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh, Five Undergoing Treatment

MP: Four Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh, Five Undergoing Treatment

MP: Five Held For Stealing Black Mustard From Warehouse In Satna; Tribal Students Make Rangolis On...

MP: Five Held For Stealing Black Mustard From Warehouse In Satna; Tribal Students Make Rangolis On...