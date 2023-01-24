Madhya Pradesh: Play Bhaye Prakat Kripala captivates audience at Shivpuri town hall

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A play, Bhaye Prakat Kripala staged at the town hall by local actors, captivated the audience. The town hall reverberated with the claps and taps of the audience after 15 years.

Actor Rajesh Thakur directed the play which continued for two hours. Renowned Marathi litterateur and playwright Purushottam Lakshman Deapandey scripted the play which was a satire.

The story veers around honesty at a time when there is degradation in social, economic and political spheres.

Everybody is in trouble. The play takes an interesting turn when Lord Bitthal appears in a temple in the form of an ordinary man. At the outset, the people neither believe him nor recognise him, but when he lays stress on the fact that he himself is Lord Bitthal people begin to believe it. Lord Bitthal then wants to live like an ordinary man, but he comes to know that people do not like him in this form. So, he wants to change his habits. The script was so refined and racy that the audience loved it. The director created an atmosphere suitable to the play through dance, music, songs, set designs and lights.

Vijay Bhargava as Lord Bitthal, Gajendra Shivhare as blind beggar, Virendra Chouhan as Panditji, Ajay Singh Kushwaha as lawyer and others did justice to their roles.

As the play is written against the background of Maharashtra, devotional songs and Lavani dance were used.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Gayatri Sharma and industrialist and social worker Arvind Diwan and Gita Diwan inaugurated the play which was staged under the auspices of Manav Welfare Society.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh was also present in the auditorium with his family. The history of Shivpuri town hall is very old. Before independence, plays were staged in this hall.

