Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, Six injured in wall collapse in Shivpuri

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and six were injured after the wall of a godown collapsed on Saturday in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place in Sheopura village along Jhansi Road in the evening, said Karera police station in charge Satish Chouhan.

"Three women in the 30-35 age group, and a 32-year-old man died. The women worked in the godown, in which groundnut had been stored, while the man was a driver. Six persons have been hospitalised with injuries," he said.

Preliminary probe shows the godown stock was more than capacity, which may have led to the wall of the facility giving in, he added.

