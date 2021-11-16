Madhya Pradesh: Persuasion first and then no ration if people don't get both Covid vaccine doses

BHOPAL: If people don’t get both doses of vaccine even after persuasion, they will not get ration from public distribution shops, as per an order.

There are 4.9 crore beneficiaries in MP getting ration across the state. Principal Secretary food and civil supplies Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has issued order in this regard.

According to order, fair price shop owners have been instructed to display a notice as a reminder for vaccination. They are supposed to get information as to who of the beneficiaries have not got the first or the second dose.

Then, the FPS owners will persuade such beneficiaries to go to the hospitals nearby to get the first or second dose of the vaccine.

Such beneficiaries will be told that if they don’t get both doses of the vaccine they will not be able to get ration.

Besides, ahead of vaccination Maha Abhiyan, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all the eligible citizens who are left out of the second dose of the vaccine should take advantage of the health safety cycle to protect against corona. The vaccination Maha Abhiyan is going on in the state. On Wednesday, vaccination was carried out.

The chief minister has appealed to people to get both the doses of vaccines.

The target is to get the second dose of vaccine to all the eligible people in the state by December 31. All sections of the society have extended their cooperation in the vaccination mega campaign.

The entire vaccination work is to be completed in one and a half months. For this, representatives of all societies, public representatives, religious leaders, members of the Crisis Management Group should find and bring forward those people who have not received the second dose of the vaccine.

