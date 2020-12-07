Madhya Pradesh: People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre gets overwhelming response for Covid vaccine trials, while Gandhi Medical College cries out for volunteers

BHOPAL: Despite being located in the same city and being in the same condition, People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS), which has started corona vaccine trials, is getting overwhelming response from volunteers, while Bharat Biotech, which has developed a corona vaccine, has not sent its team so far to Gandhi Medical College (GMC) as it is facing a shortage of volunteers.

According to PCMS, the institute is getting proper response from volunteers, so, there is no shortage. However, the institute did not disclose how many have received the shots so far.

While there is absolutely no shortage of volunteers for PCSM, only a handful of volunteers have registered for vaccine trials at GMC and there is a need to raise awareness in the public to volunteer.

Medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Till date, no team of Bharat Biotech has visited us. The corona vaccine trials are pending just because of a shortage of volunteers. Otherwise, we have made full preparations for the trials. Bharat Biotech, which has developed the vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has not sent its team for final approval of the vaccine trials. We’re trying our best to start the vaccine trials.”

Dean, PCSM, Dr Anil Dixit said, “We’re getting overwhelming response. Today, we got 110 volunteers, while the last day, we got 113 volunteers. We have a target of 100 volunteers for administering the dose.”