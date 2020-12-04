Madhya Pradesh: Home minister Narottam Mishra cannot be a volunteer for corona vaccine trial

BHOPAL: The institute where state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra offered himself as a volunteer for corona vaccine trial declined his offer stating that he doesn’t fit in the vaccination volunteer eligibility criterion.

The minister had reached People’s Medical College in Bhanpur here on Friday morning as volunteer for corona vaccine trial. College dean Dr Anil Dixit said people whose family members have had Covid-19 cannot appear as volunteers for vaccine trial.

According to minister, his wife and son had tested corona positive earlier. Talking to reporters after coming out from the college, home minister Mishra said it is unfortunate that he could not be selected as volunteer for corona vaccine trial but said he will continue to make efforts to expedite trial process and end the virus menace.

On Thursday, Mishra had said that he is ready to become a volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trial as he already talked to doctors. “It will motivate other people,” he had remarked. Earlier, West Bengal UAD minister Firhad Hakim had received a corona vaccine as a volunteer.