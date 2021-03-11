Madhya Pradesh: Party in power means more roads to MLAs

BHOPAL: The construction of the roads goes with the power, whichever political party comes to power, their MLAs get more roads in their constituency. When Congress was in power for 15 months, the government then allocated funds to its MLAs to improve road network in their areas, and now with BJP back at the helm, the focus has shifted to improving infrastructure in constituencies led by its party legislators.

In the proposed budget of the financial year 2021-22, the public works department (PWD) is going to construct new 460 roads in the state. Earlier, the BJP MLAs had alleged that Congress government ignored their constituencies and did not allot money for roads, however, now the Congress legislatures are blaming the ruling government for not giving roads to their constituencies.

The BJP government has prepared a proposal and covered only 90 Assembly areas, and of these the ‘Maximum area of BJP MLAs and only a few constituencies of Congress and other parties,’ said the former PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma.

The Congress leader said that when he was the PWD minister he had given 37 roads to the constituency of the sitting PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, but now he has only given two roads to his assembly area.

Echoing the same views, another Congress MLA Priyavrat Singh said that around 50 roads will be constructed in the constituency of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PWD minister Bhargava, however, terming the allegations baseless said that Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary has thanked the government for sanctioning road construction in his constituency. He added that for the FY-21-22, 466 new roads will be constructed in the state.