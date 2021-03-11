Bhopal: Kidney transplant registrations begins today at Hamidia Hospital

BHOPAL: Hamidia Hospital will start registration for kidney transplantation from Friday. While the facility of kidney transplant at Hamidia Hospital will be started in April, a special OPD has been created which will take registration of patients every Friday. The OPD will remain operational from 10 am to 12 noon. Hamidia is the first government-run hospital in the state, where a kidney transplant facility is being started.

Medical Superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “We will start registration from Friday. Kidney patients visiting the hospital will be diagnosed and their list will be prepared.”

Nephrologist, Hamidia Hospital Dr Himanshu Sharma said that urologists will also sit in this special OPD to diagnose the patient and will be decided who should be given the transplant first. A waiting list will be prepared for kidney donation from brain dead patients. Presently, the transplant will be done at the operation theater of cardio-thoracic vascular surgery department and later it will be performed at a modular OT built at the hospital. A separate staff for the kidney transplant unit has also been approved by the government, including physician, counselor and paramedical staff.

According to information, a kidney transplant costs around Rs 8 lakh at private hospitals, however, patients will get a free kidney transplant facility under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme at Hamidia Hospital. Transplant of other patients (not coming under the scheme) will also be done at Rs 4 to 5 lakh. The preparations to start a kidney transplant facility in the hospital were undergoing for the past two years, and were delayed by a year due to pandemic.