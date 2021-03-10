Ujjain: Devotees to travel over 1.5km for darshan of Lord Mahakal

Ujjain: The administration and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee have completed all preparations to facilitate the darshan of Lord Shiva to devotees on Maha Shivaratri at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The temple has been decorated with glittering lights. The devotees have started arriving in the city to get a glimpse of their patron god Lord Shiva. The administration claimed to have completed preparations to welcome hundreds of devotees coming from across the country.

The devotees coming with their own vehicle will park their vehicles near Triveni Museum. The MTMC has setup the counter for VIP darshan just near the parking. The facility can be availed by paying Rs 250. The MTMC has planned shorter route for VIP to get in the temple. General devotees will also take the same route but their queue will bifurcate after some distance and they will have to walk over 1.5 km for darshan.

To maintain rush of crowd the administration will deploy around 1,000 cops to maintain law and order and crowd management in the temple premises on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The MTMC has restricted the entries of devotees to attend the renowned Bhasmarti for 2 days. The devotees including VIPs will not take part in Bhasmarti on the day of Maha Shivaratri and the next day. Bhasmarti will be performed only in presence of priests.

Change in traffic arrangements

Owing to rush of pedestrians and vehicles the traffic arrangements in the surrounding areas of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple have been changed. The parking has been vacated completely and Mahakal Ghati Marg is now restricted for all types of vehicles. The narrow lanes approaching to the temple were also restricted.