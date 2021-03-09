Ujjain: Only registered devotees to get darshan of Mahakal as administration gears up for Maha Shivaratri, 2021 under Covid shadow

Ujjain: District collector and-ex-officio chairman of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla reviewed the preparations for Maha Shivaratri during a meeting at the Mahakal Pravachan Hall on Tuesday. Officials and staff were in attendance.

Highlights

* Only 25, 000 devotees who have made pre-booking of darshan on March 11 through MTMC’s website www.mahakaleshwar.nic.in, mobile app shree mahakaleshwar jyotirling Ujjain and on toll-free number 18002331008 will be allowed to enter the temple.

* Queues of such devotees will begin from Triveni Museum. Face masks and water bottles will be provided to them.

* The vehile parking arrangements for the devotees will be near Triveni Museum.

* MTMC has also made paid darshan arrangements. Interested persons can make onling booking on the website www.mahakaleshwar.nic.in by paying Rs 250 per person. Only 5,000 persons on first come first serve basis will be allowed to get pre-paid darshan facility.