Ujjain: Devotees throng Mahakal temple on weekend ahead of Maha Shivratri

Ujjain: On the weekend just ahead of Maha Shivaratri thousands of devotees poured at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday.

As per Shri Mahakaleshar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) till the evening over 8,000 devotees paid obeisance to lord Mahakal through online booking and by evening Mahakal Prasad worth over Rs 6 lakh was sold by the MTMC. An MTMC official said that the MTMC have made special arrangements as the crowd of devotees may increase further on Sunday.

How Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple is set to get a makeover under Smart City Project

Ujjain collector on Saturday shared the plans afoot to develop the renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Collector Asheesh Singh shared details on the expansion programme for Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple under Smart City Project.

Collector said that to make the city a religious centre under Smart City Project expansion of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple is being done. The collector expected that after the completion of expansion o the temple number of tourists will definitely increase.

He said that area of the temple will be expanded from 23 hectares to 40 hectares- thus the area of the temple premises will be almost doubled.

As per the collector there would be 9 gates for entries of devotees and out of them 1 gate would be an emergency gate.

Rudra Sagar to be beautified

Collector said that Rudra Sagar near the temple, will be beautified and sewerages contaminating the water body will be removed. The administration also is making arrangements so that water level of Rudra Sagar will be maintained throughout the year.

Museum, light and sound show

A museum will also be constructed on the temple premises which will contain old sculptures, and pictures of religious importance. The roads of Harifatak over bridge will be widened, the collector added. Daily light and sound show based on lord Shiva’s glory would be organised in the temple premise.

11 houses to be removed

To make shikhar-darshan convenient for the devotees 11 residences situated just in front of the temple will be removed. The front approaching road will be widened from 12 meters to 24 meters. The collector told that devotees will be able to watch river Kshipra’s view from Mahakaleshwar Temple. The temple will be covered from all the four sides by a boundary wall.

Watch Towers, Dharmshalas

Collector Singhal further said that around the temple watch towers would be constructed. Four new ‘dharmshalas’ are also being constructed to accommodate devotees. The JK Group will donate Rs 4.5 crore for the construction of one such dharmshala, collector added.

200 residential houses to be removed

Collector told that 200 houses adjoining to temple project area will be removed from Begumbagh Colony. A 900 meters long corridor will be constructed to make entry in the temple on which devotees will be able to commute on foot or by e-rickshaw

National Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights holds meet to take stock of beggary, child labour and child exploitation in city

The meeting was organised at Brihaspati Bhawan. As per the NCPCR, Ujjain and specially Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple premises have been selected to be a child friendly zone out of 50 important religious places.

During the meeting SP Satyendra Shukla, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, ASP Akash Bhuriya, assistant director woman and child development Sabir Ahmed Siddiki, district education officer Rama Nahte and other concerned officials were present. The vote of thanks was given by district programme officer, woman and child development Goutam Adhikari.

The protocol

NCPCR has made a protocol for such places which includes provisions like shelter and financial aid for destitute children. The protocal also calls for associating the destitutes with government’s welfare schemes for children. Collector Asheesh Singh also addressed the meeting and saud that rescue operations for children are being performed across the district by joint teams in compliance with the protocols set by NCPCR.