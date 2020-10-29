Madhya Pradesh: Panna Tiger Reserve likely to shift injured tigress for better medical treatment

Panna Tiger Reserve may shift the injured tigress to the zoo for better medical treatment soon.

As of now, the 17 months old tigress who cannot walk properly due to injuries in its hind limb has been given shots and put it under observation.

Director Panna Tiger Reserve KS Badhoria said, “Initially we have given shots to the tigress and we are monitoring it. We may consider shifting the injured tigress in zoo for better medical treatment in case, it does not improve for any reason which maybe hairline fracture”.

Van Vihar National Park (Bhopal) director Komolika Mohanty said, “Panna tiger reserve has better options to shift injured tigress to Kanha Tiger Reserve or School of Wildlife Forensic and Health - Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur for the better veterinary facilities.”

Forest department does not know how and when the tigress got injured. The monitoring team spotted the tigress when she was not walking comfortably and thus she the administration of Panna Tiger Reserve decided to give the shots (injection) to her.