Indore activist holds nude protest over killing of dogs

Indore: An animal activist did a nude-protest at the Vijay Nagar square outside Vijay Nagar Police Station on Thursday. He protested against the police for allegedly not taking action in a case in which a dog and four puppies were killed by a person in the Vijay Nagar area a few months ago.

The Vijay Nagar Police Station Incharge, Tehjib Kaji said that the case was registered a few months ago in which the protester Sagar was the complainant. He complained that the accused has allegedly killed a stray dog and its four puppies in a fit of rage.

Inspector Kaji said that the allegations upon the police are wrong. Police have already arrested the accused and produced him in court after which he was sent to jail.

The protestor Sagar was standing naked outside at the Vijay Nagar Square. He was holding a placard on which it was written that a dog and four puppies were killed and their corpse was thrown outside the Sajan Prabha Garden near Bypass road. He alleged that police has not taken any action yet.