Madhya Pradesh: Panic in Singrauli as more than 1000 bats found dead

People in and around Mada, famous ecological and historical place in Singrauli district, were terrified after mysterious death of more than thousand bats. People knowing about origin of Corona virus from bats are now skeptical about reasons for their death.

A team of forest and veterinary officials visited the spot to ascertain reason of death of bats in such a large numbers. Bats have made their habitat in several old and large trees in the region for a long time. Thousands of bats were found dead and lying on ground on Friday noon around the trees.

District Forest Officer Vijay Singh said that a team of forest officials along with some veterinary officials were sent to the spot- about 40 kms south of the district headquarters. ‘The veterinary officials have taken samples and would be conducting investigation into the reason for death in such large numbers,’ said Singh.

Singh said that it was for the first time that bats were found dead in so large numbers in that region. He said that the reason could only be ascertained after a report from the veterinary department.

The place is largely inhabited by people from Baiga and Gond tribal community. This area has a group of caves made in seventh century. While some from the tribal community fear unknown because of the event the literate lot is trying to connect it with the spread of corona virus.

A tribal working in forest department said that the bats may have died because of some unknown disease taking lot in large numbers.