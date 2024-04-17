Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Min Saxena Left Embarrassed After Asked To Deboard Shah’s Vehicle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Deepak Saxena faced enough embarrassment during the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhindwara on Tuesday night as security personnel asked him to step down from Shah’s chariot. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a security personnel is seen holding the hand of Saxena, who recently joined BJP by deserting the Congress, and asking him to step down from the vehicle.

Helplessly, Saxena was trying to say something to the security personnel. Taking a potshot over the incident, the Congress said on ‘X’ that “Deepak Saxena, who participated in the roadshow of Amit Shah, was forcibly asked to step down from the vehicle of Amit Shah. The people of Chhindwara saw the insult of those who switched over to BJP.”

Ex-Cong mayor, corporators to join BJP today

Former Congress mayor Sunil Sood, at least two party corporators and some other workers are all set to join the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday. They all are supporters of former Union minister Suresh Pachouri , who had recently joined the ruling party.

It was on Wednesday evening that Sood, corporator from ward 7, Priyanka Mishra, corporator Gautam Moore and some other party workers had a meeting with Pachouri at his residence. Later, BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Alok Sharma, reached the house of Pachouri and had a word with the disgruntled Congress leaders waiting to join the BJP.